dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mariners face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1

Cleveland Guardians (67-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-58, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, Guardians +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1.

Seattle is 34-28 at home and 69-58 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Cleveland is 67-58 overall and 35-33 on the road. The Guardians have gone 44-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 38 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Outgoing Fairfield chamber president ‘set a really high bar’
2
McCrabb: 90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good...
3
Ratterman has dedicated his life to the Oxford community
4
Springfield police investigate reports of KKK fliers distributed in...
5
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top