Mariners' Haniger fouls pitch off left knee, suffers bruise

Haniger went to the ground immediately after fouling off the pitch from Shane Bieber. Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges waved to the Seattle dugout for help. Haniger slowly got to his feet and was helped off the field by manager Scott Servais and a trainer.

Haniger appeared to be putting some weight on the leg as he was assisted from the dugout to the clubhouse. Jake Fraley replaced him in right field and hit a three-run homer off Bieber in the fourth..