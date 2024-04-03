Mariners take on the Guardians in series rubber match

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (4-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-3)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -165, Guardians +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle went 88-74 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Mariners slugged .413 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Guardians averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250 and slugging .381.

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

