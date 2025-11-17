Mark Andrews' late TD lifts Ravens to 23-16 win over Browns and spoils Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut

The Ravens have won four straight since their nightmarish 1-5 start.

Andrews, who is in his eight season, became Baltimore’s career leader in receiving yards with an 11-yard reception on the Ravens’ fifth offensive play. He came into the game needing 3 yards to pass Derrick Mason, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards.

Sanders made his much-anticipated debut with 12:43 remaining in the third quarter after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. He went 4 for 16 for 47 yards with an interception and was sacked twice, finishing with a 13.5 passer rating.

After Andrews' touchdown, Sanders tried to lead a tying drive. He completed a 25-yard pass to Harold Fannin Jr. on the first play and got the Browns to the Ravens 25 before the drive stalled. Sanders' final pass intended for tight end David Njoku on fourth-and-5 was short as the Browns (2-8) dropped their third straight.

Gabriel completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards in the first half.

Derrick Henry had 103 yards on 18 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown with 4:17 remaining in the second quarter that got Baltimore within 13-10. Tyler Loop kicked three field goals.

Cleveland's lone touchdown was a defensive score by Devin Bush.

Bush, who committed a holding penalty on a third down on the final drive last week against the Jets, picked off Jackson's pass at the Baltimore 23 after it bounced off the hands of Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell. The linebacker dashed up the left sideline for the first pick-6 of his seven-year career to extend Cleveland's lead to 13-3 with 7:43 remaining in the first half.

Garrett's big day

Myles Garrett sacked Jackson four times, becoming the first player since Arizona's Chandler Jones in 2019 with two games of at least four sacks in a season.

Garrett set a Browns single-game record with five sacks in a 32-13 loss at New England on Oct. 26. He leads the league with 15 sacks and is the first player in NFL history with five straight seasons of at least 13 sacks.

Injuries

Browns: OT Cam Robinson suffered a knee injury during the second quarter when Baltimore's Kyle Van Noy landed on the back of his leg while Gabriel was being sacked.

Up next

Ravens: Host the New York Jets next Sunday.

Browns: At Las Vegas next Sunday.

