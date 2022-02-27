Markkanen scores 23, Cavaliers rally past Wizards, 92-86

Kuzma grabbed 13 rebounds, Gafford had 14 points and seven boards, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points. Washington, which completed a back-to-back set after losing to San Antonio 157-153 in double-overtime Friday, is 4-12 since Jan. 19.

Garland (lower back soreness) missed his second straight game and seventh overall with the ailment as the Cavaliers attempt to manage his condition.

Rondo (right big toe sprain) was hurt Thursday in Detroit and will miss two weeks, while LeVert (right foot sprain) is out 1-2 weeks after stepping on a teammate’s foot at practice.

Markkanen made three free throws to put Cleveland in front 50-49 early in the third quarter, but the Wizards answered with nine straight points, including Kuzma’s sixth 3-pointer.

Washington jumped out to a 27-18 lead in the second, then carried a 42-40 advantage into intermission behind 14 points and seven rebounds from Kuzma. Osman had 12 points for the Cavaliers, who shot 35.4% from the field.

TRAVELING MAN

Cavaliers G Tim Frazier, who averaged 3.7 points in 10 games with the Magic this season, was signed to a 10-day contract. The 31-year-old point guard has played for Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans, Washington, Milwaukee, Detroit, Memphis and Orlando in his eight-year career. “He thrives in the 10-day environment, which is not easy to do,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But he has the uncanny ability to fit right in.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: C Thomas Bryant, who missed the first 41 games after tearing his left ACL last season, was on a 15-18 minute restriction on the second night of a back-to-back set. … F Deni Avdija has played in all 60 games. … F Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) and two-way G Joel Ayayi were inactive. G Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery) is out for the season.

Cavaliers: F Dylan Windler is on a G League assignment with the Cleveland Charge. The No. 26 overall pick in 2019 has only logged 93 seconds over the Cavaliers’ last six games. … LeVert is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists in four games since being acquired from Indiana on Feb. 7. … G Collin Sexton (left knee surgery) is out for the season.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Cavaliers: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers'Kevin Love (0) and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers'Kevin Love (0) and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin (00) passes the ball as Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant (13) and Ish Smith (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin (00) passes the ball as Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant (13) and Ish Smith (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (4) grabs a rebound next to Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (4) grabs a rebound next to Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) and Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) and Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane