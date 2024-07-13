Marlins aim to end losing streak in game against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-2, 6.84 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -164, Marlins +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to break a four-game skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 24-27 record at home and a 46-49 record overall. The Reds have a 22-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has gone 14-31 on the road and 32-62 overall. The Marlins have a 22-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 19 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .255 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 32 extra base hits (16 doubles and 16 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: day-to-day (knee), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Martini: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.