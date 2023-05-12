Marlins begin 3-game series with the Reds

Miami is 10-9 in home games and 19-19 overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.58.

Cincinnati has a 16-21 record overall and a 4-12 record in road games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles and nine home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 14-for-35 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .306 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 14-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.