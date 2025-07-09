Marlins extend road winning streak to 11 with 12-2 win over Reds

Eury Pérez (2-2) made his sixth start for the Marlins since returning this season from Tommy John surgery and only two hits including Matt McLain's solo homer, his 10th, in the first inning. Pérez struck out eight and didn't walk a batter.

After Nick Martinez (6-9) retired the first six batters he faced, the Marlins collected six consecutive hits off him in the third, including a two-run double by Xavier Edwards to take a 7-1 lead.

Martinez, who made his first start at Great American Ball Park since taking a no-hitter into the ninth against the Padres, allowed a career-high 10 earned runs on seven hits.

Key moment

The Marlins caught a break in the seven-run third inning when Agustín Ramírez's high-hopper went just over the head of Reds' third baseman Noelvi Marte to drive home another run and keep the rally going.

Key stat

During the road winning streak, the Marlins have outscored their opponents 82-47.

Up next

Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (7-1, 2.15 ERA) will make his first start since being named to the NL All-Star team and will face Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantra (4-8, 7.01) on Wednesday.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

