Marlins look to break losing streak in game against the Reds

Miami Marlins (58-56, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -137, Reds +115; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head into the matchup with the Cincinnati Reds after losing five games in a row.

Cincinnati has a 29-29 record at home and a 60-55 record overall. The Reds have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .417.

Miami has gone 24-32 on the road and 58-56 overall. The Marlins are 36-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .268 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.