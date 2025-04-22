Marlins meet the Reds with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (0-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Brany Cabrera (0-1, 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -132, Marlins +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Miami has gone 7-7 at home and 10-12 overall. The Marlins have a 4-10 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has an 11-12 record overall and a 5-6 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has two home runs, nine walks and nine RBI while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 13-for-45 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has three doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Gavin Lux is 14-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .289 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robert Jacob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.