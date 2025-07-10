Marlins play the Reds leading series 2-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (5-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -185, Marlins +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 25-21 record in home games and a 47-46 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.01 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Miami is 42-49 overall and 22-22 on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 18 home runs while slugging .487. Will Benson is 8 for 31 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has a .288 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 11 doubles and a triple. Jesus Sanchez is 11 for 36 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.