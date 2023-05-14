Marlins rally in 7th for 3-1 win to salvage series finale against Reds

Dylan Floro closed with a scoreless ninth for his second save.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings until the Reds broke through on Tyler Stephenson’s RBI groundout with the bases loaded in the sixth. Jonathan India reached on a leadoff walk and Nick Senzel then singled, ending Marlins starter Braxton Garrett’s outing.

Bryan Hoeing relieved Garrett and walked Spencer Steer before Stephenson hit a check-swing grounder fielded by Cooper near the first base line that allowed India to score from third.

Garrett allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight in five innings.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half and chased Reds starter Luke Weaver on De La Cruz’s one-out double and Jean Segura’s run-scoring single.

Weaver gave up one run, seven hits, walked one and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVES

The Reds recalled Herget and selected the contracts of RHP Alan Busenitz and RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Louisville and optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to the same minor league club. LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf tendinosis) and RHP Casey Legumina (right ankle contusion) were placed on the 15-day injured list.

The Marlins placed OF Jesús Sánchez (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list.

PET DAY AT THE PARK

The Marlins featured another “Bark in the Park” promotion Sunday. In addition to the announced crowd of 11,216 there were 202 dogs accompanied by their owners.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Reiver Sanmartin (left elbow stress reaction) and RHP Connor Overton (right elbow strain) were transferred to the 60-day injured list. OF TJ Friedl (left oblique soreness) sat out the series.

Marlins: LHP A.J. Puk (left elbow nerve irritation) was placed on the 15-day injured list. OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right foot contusion) didn’t play and will visit a specialist to determine if he could miss additional time.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (0-3, 3.69 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game road set at Colorado on Monday against Rockies RHP Connor Seabold (1-0, 4.56).

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-2, 3.38) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Washington on Tuesday. The Nationals have not announced their starter.

