Marlins take home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their seven-game home skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (40-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-55, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a seven-game home slide.

Miami has a 47-55 record overall and a 22-26 record at home. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Cincinnati is 16-29 in road games and 40-61 overall. The Reds have a 27-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Sanchez has 12 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Marlins. Nick Fortes is 5-for-18 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has a .272 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Jonathan India is 13-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

