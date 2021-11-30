Marshall pays visit to Akron

Marshall (4-2) vs. Akron (3-3)
James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Akron goes up against Marshall in a non-conference matchup. Akron won over Evansville 69-60 on Wednesday, while Marshall came up short in a 90-79 game at Indiana on Saturday.
SUPER SENIORS: Marshall has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor, Darius George and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.
THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Marshall's Taylor has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 23.5 percent of them, and is 4 for 10 over his last three games.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Zips have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Thundering Herd. Akron has 25 assists on 55 field goals (45.5 percent) across its past three outings while Marshall has assists on 42 of 94 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.
PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Marshall offense has averaged 77.1 possessions per game, the ninth-most in Division I. Akron has not been as uptempo as the Thundering Herd and is averaging only 65.4 possessions per game (ranked 312th, nationally).
