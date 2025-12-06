Marshall Thundering Herd visit the Ohio Bobcats

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Marshall in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Bobcats are 2-2 on their home court. Ohio is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Thundering Herd are 2-2 on the road. Marshall scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Ohio's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 5.0 points.

Wyatt Fricks is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.