Marvin Harrison Jr. is a star in his own draft class as the Cardinals reload with 12 selections

“And I'm glad to be here with Marvin Harrison Jr. right next to me!” Robinson said, grinning from ear to ear.

The Ohio State receiver is a star even among his own draft class.

Arizona's rebuild under second-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort hit an important moment this week as the team used 12 draft picks to restock a roster that needed talent at nearly every spot. The crown jewel of the group is Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick who the Cardinals hope can be an All-Pro-level player for the next decade.

The Cardinals' draft haul was one of the biggest in the league. Depending on how many make the team, more than 20% of next fall's active roster could include players picked over the past three days.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison will team with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray next fall for the revamped Cardinals, who have finished 4-13 record in each of the previous two seasons.

Harrison was the first non-quarterback drafted after Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were selected, and considered arguably the most can't-miss prospect of the 2024 class.

Most rookies aren't expected to be stars immediately. Harrison won't have that luxury.

“I have high standards for myself, but I'm just going to go in there and try to work the best I can,” Harrison said. “I just want to help the team win. Whatever role I play come September, I'll put my best foot forward.”

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Robinson should make an immediate impact on the Cardinals' defensive line. He had 8 1/2 sacks in his final college season with the Tigers and was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference.

RB IN WAITING

The Cardinals used one of their third-round picks on Florida State running back Trey Benson, who should immediately become the backup to veteran James Conner.

Conner is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, but is now 29 years old and only under contract through 2024. There's a good chance Benson could take over the role in a full-time capacity in 2025.

Benson ran for nearly 2,000 yards over two seasons for the Seminoles, averaging more than six yards per carry. He was also a threat in the passing game during his final season, catching 20 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.

CORNERBACK GAMBLE

The most intriguing part of the Cardinals' draft came in the second round, when Ossenfort traded down, sending the No. 35 and a sixth-round pick to the Falcons for the No. 43 selection and a third-round pick.

That's right about the time there was a run on cornerbacks, which is a position of need for the Cardinals. Iowa's Cooper DeJean, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry and Georgia's Kamari Lassiter were the three selections just before Arizona's No. 43 pick.

The Cardinals made it four corners in a row, grabbing Rutgers star Max Melton.

Ossenfort was thrilled with the selection, but it's fair to wonder if the Cardinals were hoping DeJean, McKinstry or Lassiter would fall to them. Time well tell which team made the best decision.

BIG THIRD

The Cardinals had a busy third round with four selections in a 25-pick stretch.

They added Benson first, beefing up the running back room. Then they went with Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, Illinois tight end Tip Reiman and Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones.

Reiman is a fascinating prospect who was a breakout star at the combine, flashing athleticism and sure hands. The 6-foot-5, 271-pounder was a former walk-on for the Illini but worked his way into an important role.

He'll join a tight end group that already includes Trey McBride, a breakout star last season with 825 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

LATE SHOW

Arizona kept piling up picks in the late rounds, adding Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in the fourth, Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas and Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones in the fifth, UAB receiver Tejhuan Palmer in the sixth and Miami cornerback Jaden Davis in the seventh.

Davis was taken with the No. 226 overall pick, which was the same selection the franchise used on Pat Tillman when it chose the Arizona State linebacker in 1998. Tillman eventually served in the U.S. military and was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2004.

