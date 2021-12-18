Mary Hardin-Baylor wins D-III championship, 57-24

King broke Mary Hardin-Baylor's single-game record for passing yards in a game. The previous mark was 397 yards.

North Central (13-1) opened on a high note with DeAngelo Hardy returning the opening kickoff 93 yards, the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in the history of the National Championship game. The championship game loss broke a string of 24 straight wins for the top-seeded Cardinals.

Lehnen finished 18-for-27 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Greenfield picked up 124 yards on 25 carries and scored from the 1 in the second quarter.

Mary Hardin-Baylor took a 19-17 lead into halftime thanks to a Cunningham 22-yard field goal as time expired. The Cru built a 16-7 lead on back-to-back 19-yard touchdown passes from Kyle King to Brandon King and K.J. Miller in the first quarter.

Mary Hardin-Baylor, which ranks third nationally in scoring (48.3), has outscored their five opponents in the postseason, 185-65.

ALL D-III TEAM

Record-breaking Central (Iowa) quarterback Blaine Hawkins and North Central (Iowa) receiver Andrew Kamienski highlighted The Associated Press Division III All-America team released earlier Friday. Hawkins won the Gagliardi Trophy as the nation’s top Division III player after setting an NCAA record with 63 touchdown passes. ...Mary-Hardin Baylor defensive back Jefferson Fritz, another Gagliardi finalist, also made the first team. Fritz also punts and returns kicks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25