Maryland built a 40-point lead en route to a 83-59 victory over Ohio State to open Big Ten play

Maryland went ahead by double figures for good during an 11-0 run that ended in a 25-8 lead. The Terrapins led by 50-17 at halftime after holding Ohio State without a field goal in the final four minutes.

Selton Miguel made Maryland’s seventh 3-pointer with 15 minutes left in the second half for a 63-23 lead. Ohio State had just nine made field goals at that point, with its first 3-pointer in 11 tries falling with 13:39 left.

Ohio State entered with 38 made 3-pointers in its last three contests for the best three-game stretch since early in the 2009 season.

Miguel and Julian Reese each added 10 points for Maryland (8-1, 1-0).

Devin Royal scored 18 points and John Mobley Jr. had 15 for Ohio State (5-3, 0-1).

Maryland plays at No. 8 Purdue on Sunday. Ohio State returns home to play Rutgers on Saturday.

