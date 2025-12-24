Matt Patricia's first season at Ohio State exceeds expectations going into College Football Playoff

“It’s a learning (process) for me. We’d have bye-week kind of moments in the NFL, but this is a really long layover and break,” Patricia said. “Right now, I’m trying to trust the expertise in the building. Some of the things we did transfer, you know, because we have some different kind of scheduling and when everybody is in school and that stuff.”

Ohio State was off for two weeks after its 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 6. Players were mostly occupied with final exams while waiting to see who they would face in the Cotton Bowl.

With the Buckeyes going for consecutive national championships for the first time in school history, Patricia's first season in Columbus has exceeded expectations. He was hired after Jim Knowles left for Penn State, tasked with leading a unit that returned only three starters, none on the defensive line.

Patricia and Ohio State made an emphatic opening statement in their Aug. 30 14-7 victory over Texas and continued the momentum throughout the season.

The Buckeyes are ranked either first or second nationally in nine different categories. They lead the nation in scoring defense (8.2 points per game), passing yards (129.1), red zone scores (66.7%) and fewest plays of 10 or more yards (90).

Ohio State had three AP All-America first-team selections on the defense — defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, linebacker Arvell Reese and safety Caleb Downs. All three plus linebacker Sonny Styles are projected to be first-round picks in April's NFL draft.

Patricia, who returned to coaching in college for the first time since 2002, is a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in college football.

“The players have done an unbelievable job. Again, give them all the credit. I think they’ve played so hard and aggressive and flying around on the field. And it is a lot of fun. I tell them all the time, it’s such a privilege to be up there in front of the group and talk to the group,” Patricia said. “And just for me, personally, it has been so much fun to come back to college and have that little bit of a youthful energy with the players that we have here and their excitement to go out and play.”

When Patricia was hired, many lauded his ability to adjust his personnel by running multiple fronts and coverages. He also has shown the ability to relate to players.

“When he first stepped on campus here, it was like a long-lost family member that just came back from whatever he came from, but he came back home,” defensive end Kenyatta Jackson said. “And I mean, all the guys love him. Even offensive guys. He don’t just talk to the starters or whatever the case may be, but he talks to everybody. And I think that’s why everybody loves him.”

One person who hasn't been surprised with Patricia's success is the guy who hired him.

“His background speaks for itself and putting guys into a situation to be successful. And every player just wants someone that’s going to be there to get them better but also wants someone to care about them. He’s done both of those things," coach Ryan Day said. "It’s great to have somebody in the building who has been through some of the games he’s been through, the Super Bowls and a lot of playoff games, so there’s a confidence level the guys have in him. So, I think all of that adds up to what you’re seeing.”

