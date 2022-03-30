Max Fried to make 2nd straight Opening Day start for Braves

The Braves announced on Wednesday that Fried will start against Cincinnati in their April 7 opener in Atlanta. It will be the left-hander's second consecutive opening day start.

Fried pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, in Atlanta's 7-0 win over the Astros to clinch their first World Series championship since 1995. Fried, 28, was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA and two shutouts in 2021.