Maxey and the 76ers visit conference foe Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action.

The Cavaliers are 29-20 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 4.8.

The 76ers are 26-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Maxey averaging 3.9.

The Cavaliers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 104-97 in their last matchup on Feb. 24. Maxey led the 76ers with 24 points, and Allen led the Cavaliers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 16.4 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 25.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 99.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (nasal), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back).

