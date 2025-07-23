Mayor says 3 officers were wounded and a person is dead after a shooting in Lorain, Ohio

Bradley had no other information about the person who has died and “no knowledge of what happened or how it happened.”

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for neighboring Elyria Police Department and for Lorain County Prosecutor Tony Cillo, who Bradley said are leading the investigation.

Bradley said Lorain officers will get counseling to help process the shooting of their colleagues.

“We're just concerned about the safety of all of our officers and all of our citizens,” the mayor said.