Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 86-84

news
58 minutes ago
Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo won its seventh straight game, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84 on Tuesday night.

Jeenathan Williams drove the left side of the lane and made a go-ahead floater with just under three seconds left.

Williams had 17 points and three blocks for Buffalo (17-8, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and David Skogman had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy and Dae Dae Grant each had 22 points for the RedHawks (12-15, 6-10). James Beck had 13 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the RedHawks. Miami defeated Buffalo 91-81 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

