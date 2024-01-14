McCann has 2 goals and an assist as Kraken beat the Blue Jackets 7-4 for their 9th straight win

The Kraken came back from one-goal deficits three times and took the lead for the first time late in the second period on Bjorkstrand’s power-play goal.

McCann and Dumoulin added to it in the third. Tolvanen had an empty-net goal with 1:05 left in the game.

Ivan Provorov had two goals on his 27th birthday, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost their last three and five of the last six.

The Blue Jackets scored 1:41 into the game with Provorov's long-distance wrist shot through heavy traffic. Jordan Eberle tied it later in the first when he beat Tarasov on a rush.

Provorov gave Columbus the lead with his second of the game, a long shot that caromed in off the leg of Dumoulin. The Kraken tied it again late in the first with McCann's team-leading 15th goal.

Marchenko took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play for the Blue Jackets to beat Daccord early in the second period for his team-leading 14th goal.

Emil Bemstrom cut the deficit to 6-4 with a goal late in the third, his first since since Dec. 7, but that would be it for Columbus.

NOTES: Kraken forward Andre Burkovsky left the game with a lower body injury and didn't return. ... Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli had an assist for his 25th point of the season, second in the NHL among rookies behind Chicago’s Connor Bedard.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Pittsburgh on Monday.

Blue Jackets: Host Vancouver on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

