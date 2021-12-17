McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

The news outlet reached out to attorneys for Washington in Cleveland and New Orleans for comment.

Last week, the company announced it would spend $250 million over five years to recruit and support franchise owners from minority communities, the news outlet reported.

In September 2020, more than 50 Black former franchise owners sued the company with similar allegations. That suit said the Black owners were offered to buy stores in poor areas that had higher security and insurance costs and were denied things like rent assistance during renovations that they said white owners were given.

Washington is a former Michigan State University track star who played for parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s.