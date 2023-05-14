McGuire rallies Orlando City to 2-2 draw with Crew

Neither team scored until Darlington Nagbe took passes from Alexandru Matan and Cucho Hernández and found the net in the 39th minute for his first goal of the season for Columbus (4-4-3).

The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Jacen Russell-Rowe scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Mohamed Farsi and Hernández had assists on Russell-Rowe's second goal of the season.