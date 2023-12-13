McHenry scores 30, leads Western Kentucky past Wright State 91-84

Don McHenry scored 30 points to propel Western Kentucky over Wright State 91-84
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Don McHenry scored 30 points to propel Western Kentucky over Wright State 91-84 on Tuesday night.

McHenry shot 12 for 20 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (8-3). Tyrone Marshall scored 20 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Khristian Lander shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trey Calvin finished with 34 points, four assists and five steals for the Raiders (4-6). Wright State also got 18 points from Tanner Holden. Alex Huibregste also recorded 12 points.

