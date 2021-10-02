dayton-daily-news logo
McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against Rangers

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Rangers are expected to send Jordan Lyles to the mound Saturday and the Indians plan to give Triston McKenzie the start

Cleveland Indians (79-81, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (59-101, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (5-8, 4.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (9-13, 5.31 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +133, Indians -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Rangers Saturday.

The Rangers are 35-44 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .356.

The Indians have gone 39-40 away from home. Cleveland is slugging .408 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542.

The Indians won the last meeting 9-6. Eli Morgan earned his fifth victory and Ramirez went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Cleveland. Spencer Howard registered his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 90 RBIs and is batting .244.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 36 home runs and has 104 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Indians: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

