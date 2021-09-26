dayton-daily-news logo
McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against the White Sox

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The White Sox will start Lucas Giolito on Sunday while the Indians are expected to counter with Triston McKenzie

Chicago White Sox (87-68, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (76-78, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 3.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (5-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +147, White Sox -169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 39-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .350.

The White Sox are 38-41 on the road. Chicago has hit 179 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 29, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-0. Eli Morgan earned his fourth victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Lance Lynn registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .552.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

