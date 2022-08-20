dayton-daily-news logo
X

McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario. left, and Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring on a single by Andres Gimenez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario. left, and Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring on a single by Andres Gimenez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

news
By STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn't walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1.

Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right field corner with two outs in the seventh to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario's single through the left side giving the AL Central-leading Cleveland the lead, then the Guardians loaded the bases before All-Star Andrés Giménez added a two-run single.

It's the second time in the week where Cleveland had a big inning with two outs, the other coming in the eighth against Detroit on Wednesday.

All-Star José Ramirez hit a solo homer in the sixth for No. 23 of the year, and reaching 99 RBIs this season.

Trevor Stephan pitched the eighth while Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances.

The third-place White Sox fell to 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the division. José Abreu’s infield hit and Yoán Moncada’s single gave Chicago the early lead. Reynaldo López (5-3) was charged with three runs in the seventh.

Four of the first five Chicago batters of the game had hits and the White Sox took a 2-0 lead. McKenzie got out of that inning with a double play and dominated the White Sox over his final six innings.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn was removed following Andrés Giménez's two-out single in the sixth. The right-hander allowed one run and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Andrew Vaughn was hit by a Stephan pitch in the eighth, with the ball appearing to glance off Vaughn’s shoulder and hit him on the left side of the face, Vaughn remained the game. Eloy Jiménez, the next hitter, injured a leg swinging at a pitch and left the game. He was replaced by Adam Engel.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus, signed to replace injured Tim Anderson, batted seventh for Chicago and was 0 for 4. Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (left wrist) took batting practice but missed his seventh consecutive start.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle. He slid feet first into Cleveland’s dugout chasing a wild pitch with Seby Zavala batting. Maile replaced Hedges.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.78 ERA) worked eight innings — matching a season high -and held Houston to two runs in a win over Houston on Aug. 15.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (8-6, 3.18 ERA) has won his last four starts, allowing five runs over 27 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his two-run single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jake Diekman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his two-run single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jake Diekman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his two-run single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jake Diekman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn reacts after being struck out by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn reacts after being struck out by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn reacts after being struck out by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, front left, is looked at by a trainer after being injured on a play against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, front left, is looked at by a trainer after being injured on a play against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, front left, is looked at by a trainer after being injured on a play against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks off the field after being removed after giving up an RBI-single to Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks off the field after being removed after giving up an RBI-single to Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks off the field after being removed after giving up an RBI-single to Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn walks to first base after getting hit by a pitch from Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn walks to first base after getting hit by a pitch from Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn walks to first base after getting hit by a pitch from Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

In Other News
1
Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media...
2
Case of man shot by Amazon delivery driver he allegedly attacked goes...
3
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival today and Saturday features 15 acts...
4
Project to turn historic Springfield building into residential and...
5
100 craft beers available at Hops in the Hangar aircraft-themed event...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top