McKenzie, Reyes and Indians beat Royals 4-0 for 4-game sweep

Danny Duffy (4-2) allowed three runs and eight hits, striking out six and walking one. He exited with a 1.26 ERA, the first time this season it’s been above 1.00.

Duffy worked around Hernandez's double to lead off the game, then gave up a double to Harold Ramirez to begin the second and an RBI single to Amed Rosario. It was first earned run Duffy allowed this season not on a solo homer.

The Indians added another run in the fifth on three straight soft singles with two outs. Jordan Luplow hit the third of the three in the hole at short, driving in Rivera.

Duffy walked Reyes to begin the sixth, struck out the next two batters and gave up a triple to Rosario on his last pitch.

Reyes homered in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.78 ERA) will get the ball as Cleveland returns home to face the Cincinnati Reds. In his last two starts, he has a 2.03 ERA while holding opponents to just a .170 average.

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (2-3, 8.05 ERA) will face the Chicago White Sox. Keller will be trying to get on track after a difficult start to the season.

___

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario hits an RBI-triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel