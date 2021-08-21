McKenzie stops Angels, whiffs Ohtani three times in 5-1 win

José Ramírez homered for Cleveland for the third straight game, hitting a three-run drive off Reid Detmers (1-3) in the third. Amed Rosario homered to lead off the seventh.

Ramírez doubled off the wall in the first, but Rosario was cut down at the plate by a strong relay throw. Ramírez left no doubt in his next at-bat, clearing the wall in left-center following singles by Myles Straw and Rosario. It was his team-high 29th homer of the season.

McKenzie was in the rotation when the season began, but control issues led to several trips between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus.

HOPING TO PLAY

Angels star Mike Trout is planning to play again this season despite being sidelined since May 17 with a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP said Saturday he hasn’t given any thought to shutting down for the year.

ROAD TRIP

The teams will finish the three-game series Sunday night as part of Major League Baseball’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ohtani likely will be the center of attention.

“If it’s any reaction like he gets at the ballpark I’m sure it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Trout said. “I’m trying to have him take batting practice at the Little League Field, see how far he can hit them. That’d be pretty fun. What he’s doing on the field, I can’t put anything else to it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb (sore wrist) has been shut down indefinitely after having a setback while throwing.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale, who has been out since June 22 with a sprained middle finger, will make a minor league rehab start for Double-A Akron on Sunday.

UP NEXT

RHP José Suarez (5-6) will start for the Angels on Sunday against RHP Cal Quantrill (3-2).

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani takes off his helmet as he walks back to the dugout after grounding out during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians won 5-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, Oscar Mercado, and Myles Straw hug after they defeated the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak