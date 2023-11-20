McKnight scores 14, Xavier beats Saint Mary's (CA) 66-49 at the Continental Tire Main Event

Led by Dayvion McKnight's 14 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels 66-49 at the Continental Tire Main Event
news
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
X

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Xavier beat Saint Mary's (CA) 66-49 on Sunday night at the Continental Tire Main Event.

McKnight added five rebounds for the Musketeers (3-2). Quincy Olivari added 12 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the foul line, and he also had five rebounds. Desmond Claude was 5-of-9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (2-3) were led by Augustas Marciulionis, who recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Joshua Jefferson added 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary's. In addition, Aidan Mahaney had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
2
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
3
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...
4
GE at The Banks in Cincinnati to move all of its employees to Evendale...
5
Missing Hamilton 80-year-old found safe
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top