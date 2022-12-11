McKnight scores 32, Western Kentucky tops Wright State 64-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points and Western Kentucky turned back Wright State 64-60 on Saturday night.
McKnight also contributed four steals for the Hilltoppers (8-1). Emmanuel Akot scored 12 points.
Trey Calvin led the Raiders (5-5) with 20 points. AJ Braun added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Amari Davis had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
