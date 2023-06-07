McLain hits game-winning single in 9th, Reds rally past Dodgers 9-8

Mookie Betts led off the game with a ground ball right at De La Cruz down the third-base line. Betts stood at first with a base hit after De La Cruz was unable to snag it.

Betts scored two batters later on a double by Max Muncy. Betts jump-started a three-run first for the Dodgers, who were looking to rebound after dropping two games of a three-game set at home against the New York Yankees over the weekend.

Cincinnati countered with three runs in the bottom half of the first. Fraley and McLain had back-to-back singles and Jonathan India hit a fly ball to Betts in right. The out set up runners on the corners for De La Cruz.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin tossed a curveball low and inside to De La Cruz, who nearly came out of his shoes for strike one. The 6-foot-5 slugger then settled in and drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases for Steer. Gonsolin plunked Steer to bring home Cincinnati’s first run, and then Tyler Stephenson brought home both McLain and De La Cruz on a line drive single to center field.

The game remained tied at 3 in the third when De La Cruz hit a stand-up double, but he was stranded.

Los Angeles took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when J.D. Martinez hit a solo homer, his 15th of the season.

Reds starter Luke Weaver was pulled in favor of reliever Alex Young after allowing the four runs on six hits and walking Betts to load the bases. Freddie Freeman then tagged Young his second grand slam of the season and the fifth of his career.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers are still 16-5 in their last 21 games against Cincinnati.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (hamstring) threw two innings of live batting practice and two more innings in the bullpen. Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Urías to start Sunday in Philadelphia. Urías has not pitched since being placed on the 10-day injured list May 21.

Reds: LF Nick Senzel (right knee soreness) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday. Manager David Bell said he thinks it will only be a “quick stint.” “We think 10 days will calm it down and get him through the rest of the year,” he said.

UP NEXT

Thr Dodgers and Reds will be back at it Wednesday night. RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.54 ERA) is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, while LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 4.29 ERA) will get the ball for Cincinnati.

