McLain leads Reds against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

Boston has gone 15-11 at home and 28-25 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 10-15 record on the road and a 24-29 record overall. The Reds are 16-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 12 doubles and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 23 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs). McLain is 17-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Reds: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (foot), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.