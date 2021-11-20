dayton-daily-news logo
X

McLaughlin, Crenshaw lead Youngstown St. past So. Illinois

news
21 minutes ago
Jaleel McLaughlin ran for three touchdowns and Demeatric Crenshaw passed for two to lead Youngstown State to a 35-18 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for three touchdowns and Demeatric Crenshaw passed for two to lead Youngstown State to a 35-18 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

McLaughlin ran for one touchdown and Crenshaw threw for both of his as the Penguins built a 21-3 lead five minutes into the second quarter. McLaughlin added a 38-yard TD run and Youngstown State (3-7, 2-6 Missouri Valley) went on to lead 28-18 at halftime before holding the Salukis scoreless in the second half.

McLaughlin's 35-yard run early in the third quarter capped the scoring. He finished with 185 yards on 25 carries as the Penguins gained 268 yards rushing. Crenshaw was 11-of-15 passing for 91 yards.

Justin Strong led Southern Illinois (7-4, 5-3) with 107 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 67-yard nonscoring run. The Salukis had 264 yards on the ground.

Nic Baker was 11-of-35 passing for 126 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Southern Illinois.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
2
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
3
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
4
4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving...
5
Air Force report: More than half in survey experienced abuse or...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top