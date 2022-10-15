McLaughlin, late Youngstown St. stop sinks Indiana St.

It was third time in McLaughlin's career at Youngstown State he's reached 200-yards on the ground and became just the fourth player in school history to have reached 200 yards three times.

James Jackson collected his third sack of the day putting Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers to the turf to force fourth-and-11 at the Sycamores' 24-yard line with 1:42 left. Chambers then threw incomplete to Dante Hendrix, the Penguins took over on downs and killed the clock.