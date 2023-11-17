McMahon scores 24 points, No. 13 Ohio State women start fast to defeat Boston College 88-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 24 point and No. 13 Ohio State used a quick start to roll to an 88-66 win over Boston College on Thursday night.

Taylor Thierry added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes (3-1) and Jacy Sheldon had 16 points.

The Buckeyes made 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter for a 32-11 lead and finished the half up 55-26 after shooting 71% (22 of 31). McMahon had 11 in the first quarter and 18 at the half with Thierry adding 14 and Sheldon 11.

Emma Shumate hit a 3-pointer to close the third quarter to push the lead to 75-38.

T'yana Todd scored 16 points for the Eagles (2-2) and Andrea Daley and Teya Sidberry had 14 each.

McMahon was 8 of 10 from the field and 8 of 12 from the foul line. The Buckeyes shot 61% (35 of 57) despite going 5 of 12 in the fourth quarter when they were outscored 28-13. OSU was 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Ohio State goes to the Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas, facing East Carolina on Monday and Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Eagles play at Providence on Sunday.

