McNeil gets hot, sparks West Virginia past Penguins 82-52

Sherman hit back-to-back 3-pointers as West Virginia went up 31-23 in the first two minutes of the second half. McNeil's first 3 made it 34-25. Shelton had back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 3 but the Mountaineers broke it open. McNeil's second 3 made it 43-31 and he followed with two free throws and a 3 for a 48-31 lead at the 13:30 mark.
Youngstown State shot 33% in the second half and had 11 of the 20 turnovers West Virginia turned into 29 points. The Penguins were outscored by 16 at the foul line with two players fouling out and two finishing with four fouls.
Youngstown State forward Michael Akuchie (31) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State forward Michael Akuchie (31) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State guard Myles Hunter (15) shoots as West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State guard Myles Hunter (15) shoots as West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) shoots while defended by Youngstown State guards Tevin Olison (2) and Myles Hunter (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) shoots while defended by Youngstown State guards Tevin Olison (2) and Myles Hunter (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State guard Tevin Olison (2) is defended by West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State guard Tevin Olison (2) is defended by West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State forward Michael Akuchie (31) shoots against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State forward Michael Akuchie (31) shoots against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State players celebrate a score against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Youngstown State players celebrate a score against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
