McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain and get McPherson well within his range. McPherson added a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati's Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook's fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati. Minnesota challenged the ruling that Cook had fumbled, but it was upheld after a replay review.