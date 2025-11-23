Medley's 21, Safford's 17 lead Kent State past Cleveland State 91-71

The Golden Flashes extended their winning streak to six games after losing their season opener.

The Vikings (2-5) were led in by Jaidon Lipscomb, who finished with 15 points and three steals. Chevalier Emery added 13 points and David Giddens had 11.

Kent State took the lead with 14:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again.

Safford led with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 42-25 at the break. Kent State pulled away with a 12-3 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Cleveland State by three points in the final half, as Medley led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

