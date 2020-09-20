Medunjanin scores in 85th, FC Cincinnati beats Red Bulls 1-0

FC Cincinnati (3-6-3) won for the first time since July 22 — a 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls — and snapped a five-match road losing streak. The Red Bulls (4-6-2) beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sept. 12 yet have not won consecutive matches this season.

Medunjanin's corner kick sailed over Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen's head and hit the back post. It was his first goal of the season.