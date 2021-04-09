Meeting between Husted, neighbors over tweet is in flux

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted's office said that he and his family still plan to meet with the group and that they are working to set an agreeable date.

About 80 of Husted's Asian American neighbors in Upper Arlington signed a March 31 letter to Husted saying his use of the phrase “Wuhan Virus” on Twitter “raised the anxiety and fear” they're experiencing. A subgroup asked for a meeting, which they announced would be held Friday.