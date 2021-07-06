dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mejia expected to start for the Indians against Rays

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start J.C

Cleveland Indians (42-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-3, 6.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Rays Wednesday.

The Rays are 24-16 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .393 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .528.

The Indians are 21-21 on the road. Cleveland's lineup has 99 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 18 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-8. Pete Fairbanks earned his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 38 extra base hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians: 1-9, .242 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (side), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top