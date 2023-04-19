X

Mejia leads Rays against the Reds following 4-hit performance

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds after Francisco Mejía had four hits against the Reds on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays (15-3, first in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-10, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.60 ERA, .87 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Levi Stoudt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -222, Reds +184; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds after Francisco Mejia had four hits on Tuesday in a 10-0 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati has a 6-5 record at home and a 7-10 record overall. The Reds are 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 15-3 overall and 5-3 in road games. The Rays have a 1-0 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has a home run, nine walks and seven RBI while hitting .300 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-31 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (knee), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

