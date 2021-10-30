Melo shoots Lakers to 3rd win in 4, 113-101 over Cavaliers

The Cavaliers' strong recent stretch of play ended with this effort against the Lakers. Cleveland had beaten three possible title contenders in its previous three games, going through Atlanta, Denver and the Clippers with impressive efforts from its young roster.

The Lakers' grand roster reboot continues to be eventful, but this win was their most encouraging of the young season. After adding 12 new players to its roster and then largely blowing off the preseason, Los Angeles has predictably struggled for teamwork and cohesion despite its star-studded roster.

Cleveland jumped to an 11-point lead in the first half before the Lakers finally got some defensive stops. Led by Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley. Los Angeles closed the first half on a 21-10 run to tie it.

The Lakers made another 15-3 run to close the third quarter with an 88-85 lead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring. ... Collin Sexton went 2 for 9 and scored nine points. ... Kevin Love scored four points in 16 minutes.

Lakers: James didn't decide to play until shortly before game time, but he didn't have obvious limitations. ... Wayne Ellington (left hamstring strain) was technically available, but didn't play. He still hasn't played for the Lakers after returning to the club he left in 2015.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Suns on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Rockets on Sunday.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James blows into his fist during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook gestures while walking on the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong