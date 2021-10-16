dayton-daily-news logo
Memphis hosts Cleveland to begin season

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Grizzlies -8; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener.

Memphis went 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 15.0 second chance points and 39.1 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference play and 9-27 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 23.8 assists per game on 38.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

