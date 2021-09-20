Men suing Ohio State over doc's sex abuse want judge recused

Ohio State responded with its own filings saying recusal is unwarranted, and alleging an improper “eleventh-hour attempt at forum shopping” based on business dealings unrelated to the litigation.

Watson's wife owns a flag business that has long been licensed to sell Ohio State merchandise and pays a 12% royalty to use its trademarks. The Flag Lady’s Flag Store also is one of about 34,000 vendors from which Ohio State purchases products and services, and the university spent less than $16,000 at the store in fiscal year 2021, school spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said.

Johnson said the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer is an independent entity.

Watson had pointed out the licensing tie to attorneys in the Strauss cases after an NBC News Digital reporter asked the court about it, according to a court transcript. Watson told them he and his wife don't have financial interests in the university that would require his recusal under the code of conduct for federal judges, but that he wanted to give the lawyers a chance to address it if they felt his impartiality was compromised.

The recusal issue arises just as the parties involved were anticipating the judge would finally rule this month on whether to dismiss the remaining lawsuits based on legal time limits for bringing such cases. Now, oral arguments on that matter have been delayed.

Watson hasn't said how soon he will decide on the recusal requests.