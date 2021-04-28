Merzlikins shuts out Red Wings, Blue Jackets win in shootout

Detroit's best offensive effort was in the second period when Jakub Vrana got a breakaway and beat both Blue Jackets' defensemen down the ice but Merlikins made the stick save. Later Vladislav Namestnikov got a look at a wide open net from a sharp angle but missed with the shot.

An early first period Blue Jackets goal by Bjorkstrand was waved off after a video replay showed Eric Robinson was offside entering the zone.

KORPI SIDELINED

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury in the third period of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. Matiss Kivlenieks was brought up from the taxi squad to back up Merzlikins the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Carolina on Thursday, then a weekend home back-to-back with Tampa Bay.

Blue Jackets: Travel to Carolina Saturday before wrapping up the season with four games at home.

